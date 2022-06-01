Micah McElmurry is being held without bond in the Marion County Jail in Tennessee awaiting his June 15 bond and preliminary hearings, according to the county circuit clerk's office.
McElmurry is charged with killing his father, Mike Woods, the Rock Bridge home-school communicator, at a Tennessee Welcome Center on May 27. After being taken into custody, McElmurry, 30, was charged with one count of criminal homicide.
The arresting officer's sworn affidavit said McElmurry shot Woods at least one time at the rest area near the Tennessee-Georgia border. When detained by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, McElmurry was found in possession of a revolver.
Questions about McElmurry's motive remain as the community mourns the loss of Woods. Hundreds of community members attended a vigil on the Rock Bridge High School football field Monday.
Wes Moster, communications director for the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said that the highway patrol assisted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on the scene. Susan Niland, the senior spokesperson for the bureau, said information regarding the case is "confidential per statute."
In 2016, McElmurry was sentenced to 180 days in the Boone County Jail after pleading guilty to charges of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree and disturbing the peace. The charges came from a roadway incident where McElmurry fired gunshots at a vehicle containing three children.
He has also been convicted of theft of less than $500 and marijuana possession.