The city has canceled a household hazardous waste drop-off that was originally scheduled for June 5.
The cancellation will allow city crews to concentrate on residential trash and recycling collection after the Memorial Day holiday. Some neighborhoods' trash collection will be shifted to that Saturday given the one-day delay created by the suspension of service on the holiday.
The next household hazardous waste collection is scheduled for June 19.
Residents can download the COMO Recycle and Trash app for collection day reminders and service notifications.
The Solid Waste Utility does not collect hazardous materials at the curbside. Residents can discard or recycle hazardous waste for free at the Household Hazardous Waste facility, 1313 Lakeview Ave., one block west of the Municipal Power Plant. Collections are usually scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on the first Saturdays of each month from April through November.
Those with questions can call 874-2489.