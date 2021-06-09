This year, Columbians can celebrate Juneteenth by dancing, eating and learning about the holiday at a block party hosted by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.
The party will go from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Douglass Park, according to a Parks and Recreation news release.
Before the block party, attendees are invited to go on a 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. guided tour of the African American Heritage Trail. The tour, which starts and ends at Douglass Park, is provided by Regional Economic Development Inc.
Columbians who attend the block party can enjoy food, yard games, balloon animals and music from a live DJ.
Attendees can learn about Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., with handouts, information on Columbia's Black history, gift bags for kids, Juneteenth-themed music and discussions about the holiday.
Both the block party and guided tour are free and "all are welcome," according to the release.