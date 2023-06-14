City of Columbia offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, which honors the end of enslavement for African Americans in the United States.

Residential curbside refuse will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week, according to a news release from the city.

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2023. Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy. Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.