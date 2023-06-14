City of Columbia offices will be closed Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, which honors the end of enslavement for African Americans in the United States.
Residential curbside refuse will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week, according to a news release from the city.
The city encourages residents to use the COMO Recycle and Trash app for reminders and service notifications, according to the release.
Parking enforcement will be suspended and Columbia’s public transit system, Go COMO, won't operate Monday.
The landfill will be closed as well.
Douglass and Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Centers will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
City of Columbia’s Activity and Recreation Center will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rec swim will be available from noon to 2:30 p.m.
The police and fire department’s administrative offices will be closed but emergency services will still be available.
All Columbia Public Libraries will be closed Monday.
Boone County Commission offices will also be closed to the public from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday. They will remain closed until Tuesday.