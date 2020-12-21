Tonight, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer in the night sky than they have since the Middle Ages.
Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020.
Also deemed the “Christmas star” because it occurs just a few days before Dec. 25, the solar system’s two largest planets will appear to be a single bright star.
“Look for them low in the southwest in the hour after sunset,” reported The National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
During the winter solstice event, Jupiter and Saturn will be one-tenth of a degree apart.
“That’s about the thickness of a dime held at arm’s length,” according to NASA.
The rare optical conjunction will be visible for less than three hours, from 4:46 to 7:07 p.m. Central Standard Time. During that period, the two planets will be close enough to both fit into the field of view of a telescope.
“Conjunctions happen when two planets appear to pass close to one another as seen from Earth,” said Haojing Yan, associate professor with the MU Physics and Astronomy Department.
“Those objects aren’t physically close. They look that way because of their orbital alignment with respect to our sightline.”
Jupiter and Saturn are actually about 400 million miles apart, he said.
Conjunctions are not rare, but having the orbits of two bright planets like Jupiter and Saturn meet at night is extremely unusual. The last time it happened was 1226 A.D.
Jupiter takes almost 12 years to circle the sun, and Saturn takes more than 29 years. The planets appear to “meet” roughly every 20 years, almost always in daylight.
The last conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn happened in May 2000, but it was almost impossible to see because it occurred relatively close to the sun.
“You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky,” said Patrick Hartigan, an astronomy professor at Rice University in a statement last month.
It’s different this year because it will take place after sunset.
To prepare, MU’s Laws Observatory recommends observers look for Jupiter and Saturn several days ahead to get a sense of where to look. Although they won’t align, they will be moving closer together until Monday night.
“You won’t need a telescope to see the conjunction and there is no danger whatsoever in viewing,” Yan said. “But if you do have a binocular or a telescope, you’ll be able to zoom in and see Jupiter and Saturn up close.”
At this point, the forecast for Monday night is dry and clear, according to Brad Charboneau, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
“There’s another holiday connection at work here, beyond a simple coincidence of timing,” said Colin Dwyer in a National Public Radio broadcast.
“Some astronomers, dating back to Johannes Kepler in the 17th century, have conjectured that the star of Bethlehem that guided the three wise men to Jesus Christ’s birthplace in the Bible was a conjunction like the one set to appear Monday,” Dwyer reported.
However, Yan wrote in an email he would refrain from any reference to “the star of Bethlehem.”
“We do not know if the star of Bethlehem was an actual event in the sky, although there have been some attempts to make connections to a bright planet, or a Jupiter-Saturn conjunction similar to what we’re talking about here, or a supernova,” Yan said. “None of those are considered convincing enough.”
The next time Jupiter and Saturn will be this close together — but higher in the night sky — will be March 15, 2080, Hartigan said.
After that, the two won’t conjoin until after the year 2400.