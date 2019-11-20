A Boone County jury found a man guilty of murder Wednesday night after roughly four hours of deliberation.
Matthew McMillan, 31, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon inside a Waffle House on Jan. 1, 2018.
Anthony De’Sean Warren, 30, was shot and killed by Robert Moses, a security guard at the restaurant on Vandiver Drive, after McMillan got into an altercation and shot Le’Quan Hord-Bush.
While Moses’ shot was the one that hit and killed Warren, McMillan was charged with his murder because the prosecution successfully argued that Warren’s death was the result of McMillan’s actions.
Under Missouri statute, felony second-degree murder occurs when the perpetrator has engaged in a felony and someone has been killed as a result.
The defense argued that the original altercation was started by Hord-Bush.
Matthew Uhrig, McMillan’s attorney, argued that the evidence showed that McMillan was only acting in self-defense. The jury believed otherwise.
Footage collected from the scene showed a restaurant full of people celebrating the new year, and was played in court Tuesday and Wednesday.
The footage shows McMillan pacing in the restaurant before getting into an argument with Hord-Bush. McMillan proceeded to pull a handgun out of his pants and fired two shots. One of the shots struck Hord-Bush in the leg, McMillan testified in court Wednesday.
Hord-Bush confirmed while on the stand that by the time Moses reentered the building to detain the two people, Hord-Bush was in control of McMillan’s gun. After the shots were fired, the two grappled for control of the gun. Hord-Bush also testified that he had used opiates and had been drinking the night of the shooting, and said that he had trouble remembering exact details of the argument he had with McMillan before he was shot.
While most of the patrons had fled the establishment by the time Moses was attempting detain McMillan and Hord-Bush, a small crowd of people were beginning to surround Moses. One woman threw a large coffee pot at Moses while his back was turned to the crowd. The state played footage of the entire incident from several angles.
After Moses was struck by the coffee pot, he fired the shot that eventually killed Warren, who later died at University Hospital. Warren was not part of the original fight McMillan started with Hord-Bush.
Several Columbia Police Department officers who responded to and investigated the shooting testified during the trial.
Detective Steven Wilmoth explained how the incident unfolded while the footage of the shooting was played in court. While the footage lacked audio, Wilmoth was able to explain what law enforcement believed happened.
Another officer testified that he found McMillan’s gun hidden under a rock by a shed near the Waffle House after McMillan fled the scene.
Officers said Moses turned in his handgun and cooperated with law enforcement when they asked for it. The gun was shown in court Tuesday.
Boone County Assistant Prosecutor Nicholas Komoroski described Moses as a man who was “trying to keep the peace” when he sprinted into the restaurant while more than a dozen patrons ran the opposite direction.
“Anthony Warren died because McMillan pulled out a gun and started this whole disturbance,” Komoroski said.
McMillan’s final deposition is scheduled for Jan. 13th.