Lynlee Renick was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in her husband’s death Thursday after the jury deliberated for more than 12 hours before reaching a decision.
Renick had been charged with first-degree murder, but the jurors decided she did not deliberately kill her husband with “cool reflection,” a decision that followed the judge’s instructions.
Renick’s husband, Ben Renick, was killed in June 2017 while tending his reptile collection in New Florence.
After the verdict was read in the Boone County Circuit Court, Lynlee Renick hugged her attorney and wept.
The jury recommended she serve no more than 16 years in prison — 13 for second-degree murder and three for armed criminal action. The judge set a hearing date of Jan. 24 to finalize the sentence and decide whether the two terms will be served concurrently or consecutively.
Co-conspirator and former boyfriend Michael Humphrey and Lynlee Renick both admitted they were together in the reptile facility when Ben Renick was murdered June 8, 2017.
The defense had argued that Humphrey killed Ben Renick while she was there to negotiate a divorce.
Humphrey was convicted of first-degree murder in a separate trial in October. He made a deal with the prosecution to get a lesser charge in exchange for testifying against Renick and leading police to the murder weapon.
The prosecution argued that Renick plotted the murder and pulled the trigger. Humphrey’s testimony and a string of text messages on the day of Ben Renick’s murder were key to the state’s case.
The four-day trial was held in Boone County, although the murder took place in Montgomery County. Request for a change of venue is allowed in Missouri from a county with 75,000 residents or fewer. The jury came from Clay County.
Ben Renick was a well-known breeder of rare and exotic snakes. Although it was initially reported that a vicious snake killed him, that theory was eventually discarded and police began looking for an intruder.
The murder investigation lasted 2½ years before another boyfriend came forward to tell Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators that Lynlee Renick admitted she had murdered her husband. That led police to target her as the prime suspect.
Police arrested her and Michael Humphrey in January 2020 and charged them both with first-degree murder. Humphrey will be sentenced Jan. 3.
On Wednesday, Lynlee Renick spent five hours on the witness stand denying that she killed her husband and declaring that she loved him and never wanted him to die.
She said she began to lie to the police and her family after he died because she was worried she would be blamed.
“I lied a lot and I understand … how this looks,” Renick testified. “I stuck with that story and never let go of it.”
At 5 p.m. Wednesday, after her testimony and closing arguments by the defense and the prosecution, the jury began to deliberate. Six hours later at 11 p.m., the jury announced that it was not yet able to reach a verdict.
Deliberation resumed at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, and the verdict was announced shortly after 3 p.m.