After several years of searching, Columbia’s only synagogue has a welcome gift just in time for Hanukkah: a new permanent rabbi.
Matt Derrenbacher will officially become the rabbi at Beth Shalom in June after he completes his studies at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati, Ohio, in May. He’s been commuting to Columbia to serve as Beth Shalom’s part-time rabbi. Recently, he and the congregation decided to make the arrangement permanent with the full-time position starting in June.
“This will be my first rabbi position, and I couldn't have asked for a better community to start with,” Derrenbacher said in an interview. “There's something about this community. It's a very special place. It's nice because it's a very tight-knit, dedicated place.”
For the members of Beth Shalom, now preparing to celebrate Hanukkah, which began Sunday, the 48-year-old congregation is more than just a house of worship. They see it as a place of community, love and inclusion for those looking for a home away from home.
Congregation members devote time to deciding everything for their synagogue — from organizing community events to doing extensive interviewing for the new permanent rabbi. That includes working to create an inclusive environment for the many traditions of Judaism that make a home at Beth Shalom.
“Congregation Beth Shalom shall be a place where Jews can feel comfortable religiously, socially, culturally, spiritually and educationally,” the Beth Shalom mission statement states.
Because it is one of the few synagogues in mid-Missouri, Beth Shalom has become a melting pot of different types of Jewish lifestyles and “a very diverse Jewish population,” Derrenbacher says. This includes variety in Judaism practices but also in personal identities.
While the Beth Shalom synagogue is associated with the Union of Reform Judaism, the house of worship meets the needs of the entire Jewish community by offering traditional and conservative services.
In addition, the congregation makes a point of welcoming people from outside the Jewish faith.
“There are inter-faith families, there are people who are curious about Judaism, there are people who fall a little bit more on the conservative to moderate Orthodox side,” Derrenbacher said. “There's a very, very wide array of Jewish experience.”
“Reform Jews accept the Torah as the foundation of Jewish life containing God’s ongoing revelation to our people and the record of our people’s ongoing relationship with God,” Beth Shalom’s website states. It goes on to emphasize that Reform Judaism enables Jewish people to introduce innovation to their lifestyles while still preserving tradition.
Reform Judaism values “embracing diversity while asserting commonality, affirming beliefs without rejecting those who doubt, and bringing faith to sacred texts without sacrificing critical scholarship,” according to Beth Shalom’s website.
Members of the congregation run the gamut from long-timers such as Joan Luterman, who has been with Beth Shalom since it was founded in 1974, to MU Law professor Ben Trachtenberg, who joined the synagogue when he arrived in Columbia in 2010.
“If you want a regular Jewish congregation that is open on Friday night and Saturday, that has a Hanukkah party, that's doing something for Passover, this is the place,” Trachtenberg said.
Beth Shalom offers community groups and opportunities for its congregation to be more involved with the synagogue community such as its school, board of elections and senior citizen initiative.
“Everyone is a big deal,” said Trachtenberg, a member of the synagogue’s board of elections. “If you want something we don't have, run it.”
Given the worldwide rise of anti-Semitism, the close-knit community is especially important to its members.
Emily Colvin, the executive administrator at Beth Shalom and a recent convert, described the community as an “incredibly resilient and educated” group of people who care about the community, each other and the world.
One of the synagogue's core values is Tikkun Olam, Colvin said. That translates to “repairing the world.” It’s because the congregation believes in that mission that it perseveres, Colvin said.
Kiana Fernandes and Luke Minton contributed to this story.