The south location of Columbia restaurant Just Jeff’s permanently closed Saturday after three years of business, according to a Monday Facebook post.

Restaurant owner Jeffrey Spencer said that the decision to close the Green Meadows location was made to allow staff to “dial it back.”

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you