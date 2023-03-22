The south location of Columbia restaurant Just Jeff’s permanently closed Saturday after three years of business, according to a Monday Facebook post.
Restaurant owner Jeffrey Spencer said that the decision to close the Green Meadows location was made to allow staff to “dial it back.”
“No. 1, to enjoy going to work again and No. 2, enjoy personal time with family,” Spencer said in an interview Wednesday. “We are so busy and stressed, we never get a day off.”
Just Jeff’s started as a mobile catering business 10 years ago, and expanded to have two locations, the Green Meadows location and another on the north side of town. The north location, 701 Business Loop 70 W, will remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The restaurant, known for its burgers and hotdogs, still offers mobile catering, which can be scheduled through the Just Jeff’s website.
“We look forward to putting our energy back into one strong location and our mobile catering,” according to the Facebook post. “We have a loyal, hard-working core group of employees that will be joining us in our focus back on the basics of quality product and excellent customer service.”
Elsewhere in Columbia, two new restaurants are expected to open this spring, and another is in the process of rebranding.
Irene’s BBQ
Barred Owl Butcher & Table’s sister restaurant, Irene’s BBQ, is tentatively set to open mid-April at 711 N. College Ave.
It was originally planned to open in early 2023, the Missourian previously reported. Owner of Irene’s BBQ, Tim Eisenhauer, said this setback was due to construction delays.
The restaurant is set to operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. It will serve Texas barbecue with a Mexican twist, Eisenhauer said. The restaurant will also have a large bar selection.
“We are proud of the extensive bar selection,” Eisenhauer said. “We are going to have the largest selection of tequila and mezcal in Columbia.”
The restaurant is still looking for employees. Applications can be found online through Indeed, Eisenhauer said.
Hexagon Alley
Hexagon Alley, a business where patrons can play board games while they eat, is set to open next month. It will be located at 111 S. Ninth St. and will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.
The business will offer a variety of food and drinks, including coffee, alcohol, sandwiches, charcuterie boards and more, co-founder Colleen Spurlock said.
“We will be the first board game cafe in Columbia,” Spurlock said. “We want to be a place where anyone and everyone feels welcome.”
Hexagon Alley plans to hire soon. Applications will be on Hexagon Alley’s website, Spurlock said.
El Fogon Veracruzano
El Fogon Veracruzano, located at 923 E. Broadway, opened in 2019 as an ice cream shop named Paleteria El Tajin, but has since changed its name and rebranded into a Mexican restaurant. They have transitioned from serving ice cream and snacks to authentic Mexican food and alcohol.
“For us, I would say that it is more like an authentic Mexican restaurant because we actually cook things that we grew up with in Mexico,” restaurant manager Yoselin Herrera said.
The owners are still in the process of putting in a mini bar and redesigning the concept inside of the restaurant, Herrera said.
Currently, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. However, the goal is to extend hours of operation to 10 p.m. and be open on Mondays, Herrera said.