Columbia Police detained a 16-year-old juvenile Tuesday for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to a Feb. 5 shooting death during a home invasion. 

Two people entered a residence in the 1400 block of Doris Drive, and one of them, Joseph Valention Taylor, was shot and pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.  

The second individual ran from the home. The juvenile suspect is being held by juvenile authorities, the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information can be provided at this time, police said.

Supervising Editor is Fred Anklam Jr. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.