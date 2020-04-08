Columbia Police detained a 16-year-old juvenile Tuesday for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection to a Feb. 5 shooting death during a home invasion.
Two people entered a residence in the 1400 block of Doris Drive, and one of them, Joseph Valention Taylor, was shot and pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The second individual ran from the home. The juvenile suspect is being held by juvenile authorities, the release said.
This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information can be provided at this time, police said.