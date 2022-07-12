A 16-year-old juvenile from Columbia was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the February homicide of a Battle High School student.
Samarion Robins was arrested Monday and is charged as an adult in the 13th Circuit Court. In addition to the murder charge, he is also facing charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
He is currently being held on a $1 million cash-only bail.
La’Abryion “Aubry” Doxley, 15, was one of three victims of a drive-by shooting Feb. 19 on McKee Street. Doxley later died of a gunshot wound at a local hospital.
Her mother told KOMU that her daughter was lying in her bed when bullets came through the window and killed her. The other two victims survived.
Surveillance footage obtained by Columbia police showed a dark-colored Nissan with its headlights off pulling up to the residence on McKee Street, according to a probable cause statement.
The Nissan slowed down, someone inside the car leaned out the front passenger seat window and video showed apparent muzzle flashes from the car near the driveway.
A witness told officers that she saw Robins and two other suspects at a family gathering she attended on Wilkes Boulevard the night of the shooting, according to the probable cause statement.
The three men left the gathering together in a black Nissan, the witness said.
The witness also told police Robins said in a conversation that a car behind the Nissan fired the first shots. However, surveillance footage showed no car behind the Nissan and that the first shots were fired from the vehicle.