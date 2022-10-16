The 10th annual Pumpkin Fun Run started out with a bang Sunday afternoon at Philips Park.
As the gun sounded off, dozens of K-5 students, accompanied by teachers and their families, sped past the starting point, kicking off their 1.4-mile loop around the lake.
There were three different races at different intervals throughout the day. Some children were dressed in costumes, per encouragement by the Show-Me State Games.
The race was open to all Boone County Schools and had 22 schools in total participating. The event is hosted by the Show-Me State Games and sponsored by MU Health Care. The three schools that had the largest attendance at the event were awarded $500 for their PE Department.
“Our mission is to promote health, fitness, family and fun,” said Dave Fox, executive director of the Show-Me State Games.“We earmarked K-5 to have a lot of kids show up for the race, … but also to engage mom and dad, or grandma and grandpa, to get out on a beautiful day.”
“I started off walking then I took off real fast!” said 6-year-old Jade Warnke with a grin, happy with his decision to pace himself for the 1 p.m. race.
Jade ran with his two older brothers, Tristen and J.J., and his parents Lauren and Johnny Warnke. 11-year-old Tristen and 6-year-old Jade attend Two Mile Prairie Elementary School and their older brother J.J., 14, goes to Muriel Battle High School.
“This is our first Pumpkin Fun Run, it was a lot of fun and we liked all the events and grabbed tons of stuff in our swag bags," said Lauren Warnke.
Several vendors were lined up at the event, providing many activities for kids like face-painting and cornhole, along with handing out free T-shirts and goodie bags after the race.
Third-grade teacher Shaun Smith from Shepard Boulevard Elementary School finished the run with his two sons, Noah and Aaron.
“It’s a family tradition, we’ve been doing it since they were in kindergarten so this is our fifth year,” Smith said.
Volunteers from Mizzou Athletics were also there to cheer the runners on from the starting point to the finish line, and many said they are happy to help out the students.
“It’s a way for us to give back in a fun way with the kids and expose them to potentially a healthy lifestyle,” Fox said.