Known for its scenic views and outdoor music, The Station House at Katfish Katy's is closing its doors for now.
The owners, Zac and Laura Cutler, announced in a Facebook post Sunday they would be taking a step back from the business, citing a recent medical diagnosis and wanting to focus on their 1-year-old daughter.
The spot opened five years ago after it was converted from an old general store into an outdoor restaurant, bar and live music venue. Right off of Katy Trail State Park and Missouri River, The Station House was a hot spot for people on the trail and members of the local community.
The Station House is usually open from around April until October, and its 2020 season ended just last week.
In the Facebook post, the owners expressed hope that someone would take over the business after them.
"It is our hope that the right entrepreneurial spirit comes forward in the coming months to take what we’ve started and shape it into something that they are as proud to call their own as we have been."