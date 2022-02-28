When Vanessa and Jake Leitza became the operators of The Station House at Katfish Katy's a year ago, they saw it as a chance to make their mark and grow the restaurant.
“We really felt like it could be built into something great,” Vanessa Leitza said. “So, we talked to the property owner and shared our vision with him. And he’s like, ‘OK, let’s see what can happen.’”
Ten months later, the Leitzas threw in the towel. They were frustrated with the way their relationship with Huntsdale soured.
The story of The Station House at Katfish Katy’s is an example of miscommunication and mistrust driving a wedge between a business and the surrounding community.
The restaurant has long been popular as a stop for joggers and cyclists on the Katy Trail with live music on the weekends that drew crowds from Columbia and elsewhere.
The original owners launched the restaurant in September 2016 and developed it into a successful operation, but they had to step away in fall 2020 for personal reasons.
The Leitzas took over in March 2021 and opened the restaurant the following month. Flooding presented challenges the first month, and road closures in June didn't help.
“The first month was pretty crazy,” Leitza said, “and then the road closures hurt us a lot.
But the slowdown gave them time to cement their operating procedure, get things in place, and really hone what they were doing so they could be more efficient when the roads reopened, Leitza said.
"And that worked out really well,” she added.
What the new operators did not expect was the issues that developed with the village of Huntsdale where Katfish Katy’s is based.
The village of Huntsdale is a small community on the Missouri River southwest of Columbia. The town has only a dozen houses, 30 or residents, and three roads running through it.
The first problem the Leitzas confronted was a broken sewage pump that caused trouble over Memorial Day weekend in 2021 and led to a temporarily revocation of its occupancy license revoked.
“We had a broken pump that we did not know was broken,” Leitza said. “We had it repaired two days later, and the health department cleared us.”
But the biggest dispute involved the volume of music on the outdoor stage. Residents complained to village officials, which escalated tensions with the Leitzas.
“We argued with them all through the month of May about the stage,” Leitza said.
To try to resolve the matter, Ana Lopez, the building code commissioner in Huntsdale, approached the Leitzas about the noise complaints.
“We explained to them that excessive loud music — hearing 75 decibels in my backyard — was unacceptable,” Lopez said.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization both recommend maintaining environmental noises below 70 decibels over 24 hours (or 75 decibels over eight hours) to prevent noise-induced hearing loss. Seventy-five decibels is equivalent to the noise level of a vacuum cleaner running.
Reaching this noise level was frequent, according to Lopez, who lives down the road from the restaurant.
Recognizing the gravity of the complaints, the Leitzas came to an agreement with the community. They agreed to use the outdoor stage only on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons after church services ended, Vanessa Leitza said.
"We had no interest in continuing to fight with them over it," she said. "We have kids, and we got it. It was too hard for the kids and for church.”
She said they strictly adhered to the agreement, but residents continued to complain about the noise levels. So on June 30, a little more than a month after the Leitzas opened the restaurant, the Huntsdale aldermen enacted a noise ordinance. It banned “any unreasonably loud, disturbing, or raucous noise.”
Leitza said she was not told about the new ordinance until she received her first citation.
“We were never made aware of it until the end of October when they presented us with a bill with fines for violating a noise ordinance that we had no idea even happened,” she said.
The violations, issued on Oct. 17 and 22, included photos of readings over 50 decibels.
Lopez said the noise ordinance was passed because the village felt as though they had no other choice in keeping the noise levels down. She claimed they were still out of hand.
“We did not at the time have a noise ordinance,” Lopez said. “We were just going by the county. We now have a noise ordinance, and they were given a warning and a written ticket.”
Leitza said she was frustrated with the ordinance because it would make it impossible for most bands to play on the outdoor stage.
“There would be no way for music to be played there anymore,” she said. “I couldn’t even have a single guitarist out there. And so, without being able to have any kind of special events there, it just becomes a restaurant.”
Leitza added that The Station House’s location made it difficult for business without the draw of live shows and festivals.
“It’s so far out of the way from Columbia,” she said. “We get trail traffic, but it costs a lot to maintain the property, and it just wouldn’t have been profitable at all for any of us with that noise ordinance in place.”
Leitza likened her struggles with the village to a classic movie about keeping the music playing.
“It felt like we were fighting in a Footloose movie the entire summer,” she said. “There was this little town that wanted to shut the music off."
While she is disappointed that they couldn’t make it work, Leitza is looking towards the future. She and her son recently signed with a restaurant in southwest Columbia and plan to open this summer.
As for the village of Huntsdale, their nights are quiet once more. For the residents, it was about wanting to live free from loud noises interrupting church services and keeping them up at night.
“We would love to have somebody that would come in and do a little café and do acoustic music,” Lopez said, “but not necessarily hard bands three or four days a week that will blast through the town.”
The future of Katfish Katy's itself remains uncertain, however, as spring draws near. Boat club members with dock access are still permitted to use the property's boat ramp on the river, but no new memberships are being issued.
But for now, the restaurant remains empty, waiting for new management to set up shop once more.