Uncertain times lie ahead for The Station House at Katfish Katy's after mother-son duo Vanessa and Jake Leitza announced their departure in a Facebook post Monday night.
"We are unclear what the future has in store for the property at this time," the post said. "Our 7-month season was nothing short of successful for our family, our amazingly hard-working staff, our loyal customers and all of the musicians."
The Station House at Katfish Katy's ran into trouble with Huntsdale authorities in June. The restaurant had its occupancy license revoked due to surfacing sewage near the outdoor stage and noise complaints, according to KOMU 8.
"There were a few rough patches along the way," the Facebook post said, "such as the difficulties with the town of Huntsdale and unpredictable weather. This created unreliable hours for staff who depended on us."
The Leitzas have managed the restaurant since March 2021, according to previous Missourian reporting.
"We are saddened to leave," they said in the post, "and we want to say thank you. Thank you for allowing us a chance to provide moments of love, happiness, excitement, and fun for you and those you spend time with."
At the time of publishing, the Leitzas could not be reached for comment.
The previous owners and operators, Zac and Laura Cutler, left the business in November 2020, citing a personal health diagnosis and wanting to spend more time with their daughter.
The Station House at Katfish Katy's and the surrounding property is owned by Larry Potterfield, the founder and CEO of MidwayUSA. Potterfield bought the property in 2015, according to previous reporting.
According to the post, boat club members will still have access to the property's boat ramp, but no new memberships will be issued.