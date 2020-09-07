The public is encouraged to provide input and hear plans for the future of Katy Trail State Park's Midwestern Section in an informational meeting Sept. 20.
Missouri State Parks staff will be present to answer questions and provide further information about the park and its operations, according to a Sept. 5 news release. The meeting will take place 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the park's Rocheport Trailhead, at mile marker 178.3.
Those who attend are encouraged to practice social distancing and other public health measures. Face coverings are encouraged. Those seeking more information can call the park at 573-449-7400.