Sebastián Martínez Valdivia, a KBIA health reporter and MU adjunct professor, will be a contestant on an episode of "Jeopardy!" airing Wednesday.
Filming took place mid-February this year, after having been pushed back from March 2020 so that Martínez Valdivia could cover COVID-19 in Columbia.
"Last July, I got an email telling me I was still on the list," Martínez Valdivia said in a Twitter thread, "but then it was radio silence for months, as — I imagine — the crew grappled with completely restructuring production of the show to build in COVID precautions, and then Alex Trebek's passing."
Things were, of course, far from alright a year later, but Martínez Valdivia decided that "after a hell year, fulfilling a little dream of mine was okay."
Martínez Valdivia elected to drive, rather than fly, from Columbia to Los Angeles as his in-person teaching responsibilities didn't allow him to complete a two-week quarantine. His trip coincided with the historic ice storms that struck in February.
"It was a nightmare. A really bad decision on my part," he said of the cross-country drive.
Nevertheless, he made it to the filming, which took place in Culver City, California, at Sony Pictures Studios. He loved the experience, even though it hadn't been quite what he imagined due to COVID-19 safety-related changes.
"We were actually in the 'Wheel of Fortune' studio between episodes, they'd move us back there," he said. "It was obviously bizarre because of everything that's happening with the pandemic, but it was a cool experience."
Five episodes of "Jeopardy!" are recorded per day of filming, and with COVID-19 protocols, there is no longer a live studio audience. It was up to the other contestants to laugh, clap and perform other spectatorial tasks.
Another key difference was the presence of guest host Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, who won "Jeopardy!"'s celebrity tournament in 2015, is hosting episodes airing until April 16.
"He was just a very humble, self-effacing guy over the course of it," Martínez Valdivia said. "He checked with me multiple times to make sure that he was saying (my name) right, which doesn't seem like a big deal, but it was. It seems significant to me as it's just a sign of respect. I appreciated that."
Tune into KOMU at 4 p.m. Wednesday to see the episode featuring Martínez Valdivia.