A Columbia man whose wife's remains were found buried in the city landfill three years ago is scheduled to go to trial Monday on second-degree murder charges.
The trial has been postponed a number of times since Keith Comfort was arrested in August 2019 and charged with strangling his wife 13 years earlier.
Assistant Prosecutor Susan Boresi and defense attorney, Kevin O'Brien, confirmed Tuesday that both parties are ready for the trial.
In the summer of 2019, Comfort walked into a police station in Wisconsin to reveal details about the death of his wife, Megan Shultz, in their Columbia apartment in 2006.
According to the probable cause statement, Comfort said he was at work when Shultz called to tell him she had just taken part in a narcotics transaction and "ripped someone off."
He said he headed to their apartment and found his wife "frantic, yelling and 'swinging' her arms at him."
An argument ensued and Comfort pushed her to the ground, where he said he strangled her.
When he realized she was no longer breathing, he said he wrapped her body in a trash bag and put her remains in the dumpster behind their apartment complex.
What happened to Shultz remained unknown for 13 years until police were tasked with searching a 107-acre landfill to find her.
For several days, Columbia detectives searched the landfill to pinpoint the location where her remains might be buried. Working with the city’s Solid Waste Utility, they studied landfill topography and analyzed disposal records. Eventually, they narrowed the search area to 3 or 4 acres that held trash from the Comforts' Amelia Street apartment in 2006.
DNA test confirmed two months later that the remains were a 99.9% match to Shultz.
O'Brien told Judge Jeff Harris on Tuesday that an expert is not expected to testify during the trial about Comfort's mental state. At the time he told police about his wife's death, Comfort had asked to speak with a police officer about a mental health problem.
A recording of Comfort's statement to police in Wisconsin will be played in its entirety as part of the state's evidence, Boresi confirmed.
The state will have witnesses ready to testify as early as Monday after jury selection has been completed.
Comfort remains in the Boone County Jail on a $5 million cash-only bond. The jury trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse.