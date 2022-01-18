A Columbia man whose murder confession in 2019 prompted police to search a 107-acre landfill to find his wife’s body is likely going to trial this spring.
Keith Comfort, 40, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, was initially scheduled to go to trial for five days starting March 14.
During a hearing Tuesday, both attorneys agreed in court that Comfort’s trial may need to be rescheduled to allow the prosecution to conduct a psychological evaluation. The defense has already conducted an evaluation and submitted the results earlier this month.
David Kirshner, the public defender assigned to Comfort’s case, acknowledged that the state would need more time before the trial to conduct an evaluation by their own specialist.
Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris said he understood the predicament but plans to keep the original start date until the matter is taken up during a pre-trial conference Jan. 31.
“For my own scheduling purposes, I am going to put down as not likely,” Harris said about the trial date.
What happened to Comfort’s wife Megan Shultz and her whereabouts remained unknown for 13 years until her husband confessed to Wisconsin police in 2019 that he had strangled her and put her body in a Columbia dumpster.
Shortly afterward, Columbia police picked up the case and searched for her remains, finally pinpointing the location where she had been dumped. The remains were found in a stunning recovery effort and her identity confirmed by a forensic anthropologist.
Initially, Comfort told Columbia police in 2006 that Shultz was missing from their apartment on Amelia Street. At the time, police did not treat it as a criminal matter, citing the lack of evidence of foul play.
Comfort told the authorities his wife left their apartment on foot late one night in early August. When Shultz’s mother asked about her the next day, he filed a missing person’s report. At the time, he claimed that a bruise and a scratch on his arm were the result of an argument with his wife.
Ten days later, police announced that the 24-year-old had disappeared and asked for help finding her, but they still did not believe she left against her will. Comfort filed for divorce three weeks after the disappearance.
The case went cold while he then waited 13 years before walking into a police station in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where he then lived. According to the probable cause statement, he told the police that he and his wife had argued, he forced her to the ground and strangled her.
After realizing she wasn’t breathing, Comfort told police he put her body in a black garbage bag and threw it in a shared dumpster behind the couple’s apartment.
He was then transferred to Boone County and charged with murder in the second-degree.
For days, Columbia detectives searched 107 acres of garbage in the city landfill for Shultz’s body. Working with the city’s Solid Waste Utility, they studied landfill topography and analyzed disposal records. Eventually, they narrowed the search area to 3 or 4 acres that held trash from Amelia Street from 2006.
Two months after the excavation, police declared a 99.99% match between the remains they eventually found and Shultz’s DNA.
Comfort has been awaiting trial in Boone County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond since his arrest two years ago.