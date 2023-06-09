Three days before his jury trial was set to begin, Keith Comfort pleaded guilty Friday to strangling his wife in 2006 and tossing her body into a dumpster behind their apartment building.
Judge Jeff Harris sentenced Comfort to 26 years in prison — 22 years for second-degree murder and four for abandonment of a corpse. The state added the second charge at the beginning of the Friday court session, and Comfort was given credit for time served.
Comfort, 41, was arrested in 2019 after confessing to police in Wisconsin that he murdered his wife, Megan Shultz. He walked into the police station in Lake Geneva exactly 13 years after he first reported her missing in Columbia.
Comfort told Wisconsin police that he was working when his wife, then 24, called to tell him she had just taken part in a narcotics transaction and “ripped someone off,” according to the probable cause statement from 2019.
He said he headed to their apartment and found his wife “frantic, yelling and ‘swinging’ her arms" at him.
An argument ensued, and Comfort pushed her to the ground, where he said he strangled her.
When he realized she was no longer breathing, he said he wrapped her body in a trash bag and put it in the dumpster behind their apartment complex on Amelia Street.
When Shultz’s mother asked about her daughter the next day, Comfort filed a missing persons report. At the time, he claimed that a bruise and a scratch on his arm were the result of an argument with his wife.
Ten days later, police announced that Shultz had disappeared and asked for help finding her, but they still did not believe she left against her will. Comfort filed for divorce three weeks after the disappearance.
Comfort's 2019 confession prompted Columbia police to revive the investigation. Police were able to recover Shultz's remains after scouring the 107-acre Columbia landfill where trash from the couple's apartment complex had been buried in 2006.
Tracing the trash to a precise location in the landfill, the remains were found in a stunning recovery effort. A forensic anthropologist confirmed that the recovered remains were a 99.9% match to Shultz's DNA.
Comfort has been in the Boone County Jail on a $5 million cash-only bond since his arrest. His trial was postponed several times while both parties collected evidence.