Three days before his jury trial was set to begin, Keith Comfort pleaded guilty Friday to strangling his wife in 2006 and tossing her body into a dumpster behind their apartment building.

Judge Jeff Harris sentenced Comfort to 26 years in prison — 22 years for second-degree murder and four for abandonment of a corpse. The state added the second charge at the beginning of the Friday court session, and Comfort was given credit for time served.

