Thirteen years to the day that Keith Comfort reported his wife missing in 2006, he walked into a Wisconsin police station and told an officer he had strangled her to death.

He now faces trial Monday in Boone County Circuit Court for second-degree murder in her death, which happened when the couple lived in Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter studying journalism and political science. Reach me at ascheve@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

Recommended for you