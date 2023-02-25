Thirteen years to the day that Keith Comfort reported his wife missing in 2006, he walked into a Wisconsin police station and told an officer he had strangled her to death.
He now faces trial Monday in Boone County Circuit Court for second-degree murder in her death, which happened when the couple lived in Columbia.
Comfort told an officer in 2019 that his wife, 24-year-old Megan Shultz, called him at work in an agitated state, telling him she had just completed a narcotics deal where she "ripped someone off."
A woman named Heather Crawford picked Comfort up from work and drove him to the apartment he shared with Shultz on Amelia Street. Crawford has reported seeing Shultz hit Comfort inside the apartment, according to Assistant Prosecutor Susan Boresi.
That was the last time anyone else would see Comfort's wife alive.
Disappearance of the victim
Comfort has told officials that Shultz was "frantic, yelling and 'swinging' her arms at him" when he came home. They began arguing, he grabbed her arm, pushed her to the ground and strangled her.
When he realized she was no longer breathing, he bound her torso in household twine, wrapped her body in a black trash bag and disposed of it in a dumpster behind the apartment complex.
Comfort filed a missing persons report the following day after Shultz's mother inquired about her whereabouts. When he filed the report, he showed a bruise and a scratch on his arm that he said happened during the argument with his wife.
Columbia police did not treat her disappearance as a criminal matter, and less than three weeks after making his report, Comfort filed for divorce.
Schultz's mother has said she always had suspicions that her daughter's disappearance was tied to Comfort.
"I knew he had killed her, but I couldn't prove it," she said, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Search for the body
After Comfort reported strangling his wife, the next step for Columbia police was finding her body.
Police learned that the garbage in the dumpster where Comfort dropped the body would have been emptied in the city landfill on Peabody Road.
There, they faced 13 years of garbage piled in a landfill that covered 107 acres.
Still, city records were able to narrow the location of the body to a 3- to 4-acre spot where trash from the summer of 2006 had been dumped.
Old newspapers and expiration-dated containers served as clues for investigators, leading them closer to the place where Schultz's remains might be found.
Investigators spent over a week searching through the garbage for evidence. Nineteen pits were dug into the landfill before a forensic pathologist confirmed that the actual remains of Shultz's body had been found.
They were found with the same pink camisole top and white pants Shultz was said to be wearing the last time she was seen. It also appeared that her torso had been wrapped with twine, consistent with Comfort's statement.
Three months later, police confirmed the remains were a 99.99% DNA match with Megan Shultz.
Boresi said the way Comfort disposed of Shultz's body has greatly impacted the ability to determine whether any bones were broken before or at the time of her death.
Her body would have been crushed in a garbage compactor before being dumped in the landfill.
Possible defense strategy
Despite his confession and the discovery of Shultz's remains, Comfort pled not guilty to second-degree murder during his arraignment in 2020.
Boresi said this "leaves the door open for anything" in connection to a possible defense strategy.
In pre-trial hearings, both the defense and prosecution have alluded to the possibility of a self-defense argument.
Comfort submitted to a diagnostic interview by a psychiatrist, but court documents say the defense doesn't plan to use any type of mental condition as part of the defense strategy.
There is evidence in court documents that Comfort may have a history of depression, but the prosecution filed a motion to exclude any evidence that suggests a mental condition could have impacted his judgment.
In a pretrial hearing Friday, the defense and prosecution debated whether evidence of any past acts of violence or aggression by Shultz would be allowed during the trial.
Boresi said Shultz committed domestic assault on a daily basis, including an incident where she is alleged to have been violent against her mother. Court records show that Shultz was involved in multiple domestic disputes in the years before her disappearance.
The defense attorney, Kevin O'Brien, argued that testimony of those who knew about violence committed by Shultz should only be allowed as evidence if Comfort also had personal knowledge of the event.
He said Comfort's knowledge of any aggressive incidents would determine whether he believed he needed to use lethal force to subdue Shultz.
Judge Jeff Harris said he would rule this weekend on whether any mention of violence or aggression by Shultz will be allowed as evidence in the trial.
The trial will begin with jury selection at 9 a.m. Monday, and Boresi said it is expected to last less than a week.