A lead attorney who argued a case brought to the Supreme Court over affirmative action at the University of North Carolina is a graduate of MU.

Patrick Strawbridge, 47, graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the MU in 1997 and received his law degree from Creighton University after working at the Omaha World-Herald.

  13th Circuit Court reporter studying journalism and political science.

