A lead attorney who argued a case brought to the Supreme Court over affirmative action at the University of North Carolina is a graduate of MU.
Patrick Strawbridge, 47, graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the MU in 1997 and received his law degree from Creighton University after working at the Omaha World-Herald.
Strawbridge is representing the Students for Fair Admissions, which sued the University of North Carolina for considering an applicant's race in the admissions process, claiming that it is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause in the Constitution.
In the case, Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina, the plantiffs are seeking to overturn the landmark 2003 Supreme Court decision that ruled in favor of affirmative action, so long as it is one of many factors in an individual's admissions decision.
Strawbridge called the earlier ruling “grievously wrong,” arguing against using race as a factor in admissions.
The Supreme Court also heard a separate but similar case Monday, Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College.
Students for Fair Admissions identifies itself as a nonprofit that believes "racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are unfair, unnecessary, and unconstitutional."
It is funded by conservative legal strategist Edward Blum, who has long crusaded against affirmative action policies.
The suit against UNC is specifically focused on discrimination against white and Asian American applicants. Students for Fair Admissions argues that affirmative action advantages minority groups and that race-neutral admissions should be pursued instead as a way to foster a diverse campus.
Strawbridge appeared before the Supreme Court in 2020 as counsel for former President Donald Trump in the suit against the House subpoena for Trump's financial records.
Strawbridge also represented Trump's re-election campaign in an attempt to block mail in ballots from Pennsylvania being counted.
"Strawbridge is one of the most skilled and professional appellate lawyers in America", Blum said in a text message. "[The University] of Missouri should be proud of him."
Strawbridge served as editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Maneater, while at MU, and covered crime and the federal court at the Omaha World Herald after graduating. This sparked an interest in the legal system, and he went on to obtain a law degree from Creighton University.
Strawbridge's background includes a clerkship under Justice Clarence Thomas and contributions to The Federalist Society. He is currently partner at Consovoy McCarthy in Arlington, Virginia.
The court is expected to make a decision in the case in 2023.