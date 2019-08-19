KFRU, a news-talk radio station covering Columbia, began broadcasting Monday on the FM dial.
The new station, 98.9 FM, is an addition to its AM station, 1400 AM.
The addition of the FM station will improve audio clarity for listeners, said Phil Lewis, vice president and market manager at Cumulus Media, which owns KFRU.
"KFRU has been around since 1925, but listening methods have changed," Lewis said. "People listen on different streams and smart speakers and FM too. We needed to be there."
Listeners can tune in to either the AM or FM station and hear the same programming.
"There might be places in town where FM is better than AM and vice versa," Lewis said. "The new station is just another way for listeners to access programming."
KFRU uses a translator to be able to broadcast to FM, he said. A translator is a receiver — KFRU's FM station — that is set up to receive another station — the AM station.
Lewis said audience reception to the new station has been positive.
"Everybody's excited," he said. "We've gotten great comments on Facebook and social media in general. There's been a lot of encouragement."
Lewis said being on FM is "just vital to radio stations these days."
"It's the metaphor of the new-versus-the-old shopping mall," he said. "People don't go to the old mall, but then they see the new shiny mall with all the cool stores, and it’s different."