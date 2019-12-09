KFRU's David Lile: The man behind the voice

The sun hasn’t risen yet, but David Lile is already standing in the KFRU recording studio watching the seconds tick by on a large digital wall clock one October morning. At precisely 6:06 a.m., just as he’s done thousands of times before, he speaks into the mic hanging above him while adjusting his headphones:
“You’re listening to ‘Columbia Morning’ on KFRU.”
That’s been Lile’s standard greeting to his radio listeners for 26 years.
Radio hosts often are thought about only as a voice on whatever station people are listening to, but getting to know the personality behind that voice helps it come to life. Through his radio work and public appearances, Lile has become a constant in Columbia, someone who has helped define and shape its community values. He's also a family man who enjoys quiet afternoons and evenings at home.
In his KFRU studio, a standing desk dominated by a huge soundboard is the primary feature. Microphones hang from the ceiling, and two more are set up opposite Lile for guests and coworkers. Computer monitors flank Lile on either side. He uses them to launch commercials and control sound. Perhaps it’s some bumper music, a sports clip or a recorded interview.
Lile ignores the tall office chair behind him, except to lean and twist a foot against it from time to time. He prefers to stand for his three-hour show. That makes it easier to sway from one monitor to the other.
Lile’s desk is covered with meticulously organized stacks of paper that are essential to the show and signify all the research he’s done. The stacks contain news articles, random poems — anything Lile thinks he might want to share with his audience. There’s far too much material for any single morning, but he likes to be over-prepared.
Lile usually interviews his guests in person and in real time on his show. Registered dietitian Melinda Hemmelgarn is a frequent guest who often joins Tom LaFontaine to talk with Lile and his audience about food, nutrition, fitness and health. They’ve been doing it for more than a decade.
Hemmelgarn describes Lile as professional, genuine, honest and fair.
“It’s a pleasure to work with David. He’s always engaged and well prepared,” Hemmelgarn said. “… He plays the devil’s advocate, which I greatly appreciate. Being on the program is fun. As a health professional, it’s fulfilling to help people navigate food and fitness information and make the research applicable in our daily lives, and David allows this to happen.”
Although he’s an accomplished interviewer who keeps people up-to-date on the news, Lile doesn’t describe himself as a journalist. He considers himself more of a caretaker of KFRU’s presence in Columbia.
“The people that came before me really set the example,” Lile says. “I just want to live up to that example.”
The studio door opens and KFRU newsperson David Gaines walks in with a smile. He’s here to give a news report and a weather update. He and Lile have a quick back-and-forth. They’ll do it again at the top of the hour.
“I admire David’s work ethic,” Gaines said, gripping a coffee cup and looking over the news he’s going to read and talk about during Lile’s segment. “Did you know he works at home before he even gets here?”
Both Gaines and KFRU sports guy George Young pop in and out occasionally as Lile’s show progresses. One of his most popular segments is the Quickie Quiz, which begins around 8:30 a.m. with a jingle straight out of the 1950s. Lile picks a piece of trivia — on this day it is was in what category MU’s George Smith won a Nobel Prize (chemistry) — and awards a prize to the first caller with the correct answer.
Lile often bases his questions on history, such as the prepositions included in the last sentence of the Gettysburg Address (of, by and for) or the phenomenon that claimed 4,000 lives in England in December 1952 (killer smog). Prizes are small, perhaps a case of Echo water or a $10 gift certificate to Scooter’s coffee. Lile hates it when people use Google to get the answer.
“There’s some things you don’t get rid of at KFRU, and this quiz is one of them,” Lile says. “People love it, just because it’s been around for so long.”
Lile ends his show by interviewing Carol McEntyre of First Baptist Church about an upcoming lecture series featuring Jared Byas, co-host of the podcast “The Bible for Normal People.”
With another show in the books, Lile sets his headphones down and gathers up his papers, most of which went unused. He stows them away in a filing cabinet. Some he’ll use later, others he won’t.
Lile usually arrives at the KFRU station on Old 63 around 5 a.m. to gather up materials, take a look at the news and weather and find a Quickie Quiz question. He rides his Trek bike to work when the weather allows and has to change from cycling clothes to something more professional for his interviews.
Lile’s office at the front of the building faces the parking lot. Blinds cover two windows to the left of his desk, and Royals hats, calendars and schedules clutter the bulletin board on the wall. Other than the corner where he parks his bike, the office is packed with books — tons of them stacked beside and on top of each other on shelves and the floor. Many have papers jutting out of them with interview notes.
Lile interviews a lot of authors. He’s become friends with publishing promoters who suggest writers he can talk to. He’ll read summaries and reviews of the books to figure out whether he wants to interview them.
Many of Lile’s guests are local figures, some promoting events or local charities. Others appear on the show to talk about their work. One of his more recent interviews was with Ed McCain, digital curator at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. McCain describes Lile’s interviewing style as informed and enthusiastic.
Lile on most days leaves the station around noon. He’s still got stuff to check off the to-do list before he can go after his show ends at 9 a.m. He posts his interviews on the KFRU website, writes a promo for tomorrow’s show and sets up future interviews. It depends on the day.
The early hours don’t come without consequences. Lile misses being able to see his 16-year-old daughter, Beeler, off to high school every morning, but he does like being home when she gets back. It’s a tradeoff, he says. His day operates at very different hours than most.
“I look at the clock and think, oh, the day’s half over, and it’s 9. For most people, the day’s just started.”
After cycling home and getting some rest, Lile spends the afternoon cooking dinner for his daughter and himself. She’ll text him a recipe from school for him to try most days. He typically prepares one-dish plates, such as sloppy joes or a type of soup. Lile says he likes to prepare whatever she’ll eat.
“It makes me appreciate my mom and all the duties she used to perform for me,” Lile says.
He likes cooking and being able to spend the time at home with Beeler. They usually eat soon after she gets back from school because she’s hungry and there’s no telling exactly when Martha Lile, Lile’s wife, will get home from work. After dinner, Lile might watch a talk show or prepare for some of the other responsibilities he’s taken on.
Besides his work for KFRU, Lile also hosts forums and does public-address announcements at sporting events. He’s a popular choice of the League of Women Voters for candidate debates and other forums, such as the league’s October panel discussion featuring women who were among the first to become judges. Lile asked about their experiences being a woman in a male-dominated workplace and teased personal anecdotes from each of the panelists. They responded with stories about being singled out in their classrooms and having to balance their school with taking care of their families. The atmosphere was lighthearted yet inspirational.
Lile also enjoys broadcasting high school football games. He and commentator Dan Devine do a “game of the week” every Friday night during the season, covering either Battle, Rock Bridge or Hickman high school. Devine provides the color, while Lile does the play by play. Lile also takes care of the technical side of things, setting up their headsets, microphones and the transmission device that sends their audio back to the studio.
Devine didn’t know he wanted to do commentary until Lile asked him.
“He’s a very special person,” Devine says. “Some of my favorite times with him is when we drive to other cities together, and we have good conversations on a personal level. He’s good at making you feel comfortable. I think that feeling of us being good friends carries over into our work.”
Football season keeps Lile pretty busy, but he enjoys likes being able to do something a little different with Devine.
“I grew up loving sports, and there are so many young athletes and things to watch,” he says. “You also really form a connection with the referees and officials you only see during these events."
That's akin to what Lile says he appreciates about working as a radio host.
"It's not lost on me the advantage of doing what I get to do because I do get to meet a lot of people, and then they — some of them become acquaintances, some of them might become friends," he said. "And so, I like what I do. It gives me an opportunity to meet many people and it challenges me day to day. Nothing is the same."
Supervising editor is Scott Swafford.