"There. Period. End of program."
That was how KFRU morning talk show host David Lile announced his retirement Wednesday morning after 33 years on the air.
"It's an important decision for me, one that I've challenged myself with, and I just think the time is right," Lile said of his retirement.
Lile started his radio career in November 1988 shortly after college. He took a brief step away from the mic but quickly returned to the station full time in May of 1990.
"Opportunities just kept presenting themselves, and I liked what I was getting to do," Lile said. "So I just kept on plugging away. Eventually, things just kind of led to where I am now."
Lile has hosted his show, Columbia Morning, for 13 years. His last day on the air will be Feb. 18.
On his show, he hosts guests to discuss subjects relevant to the Columbia community and important topics from local groups and news events. In his time on the air, Lile has interviewed esteemed authors, MU officials and White House correspondents.
"I can't think of many days where I didn't look forward to being able to have those three hours that I get now on the air," Lile said.
George Young and David Gaines, two of Lile's colleagues, reminisced about their time together on air Wednesday morning. And one of the more frequent guests on Lile's show, Mayor Brian Treece, called in to give a few last words to the host.
"I have always regarded you as the conscience of Columbia," Treece told Lile.
Lile isn't sure what the future will hold for him after he hangs up the headphones for the last time. He said managers are still working on finding a replacement but that there are no set plans.
"Everything I've done at work has been important to me, and I've had such great opportunities at work. But now it's kind of like 'Okay, what do I look forward to?'" Lile said of the open road ahead.