Kids explore ecosystems and catch critters at Rock Bridge State Park

Children and their parents look for creatures in the stream Sunday at Rock Bridge State Park. The event was part of the Nature Detectives: Stream Creatures and Features programming hosted by Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

An afternoon full of nature and aquatic critters sparked kids' curiosity at a Nature Detectives event organized by Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

On Sunday, 2- to 6-year-olds and their caretakers explored the ecosystem of Clear Creek, a stream located in Spring Brook Trail at Rock Bridge Memorial Park, accompanied by Bethany Haid and Ally Akyol, two of the teachers for the program and leaders of the "Stream Features and Creatures" activity.

The Nature Detectives program has been around since 2012 and ran through 2019, according to the nonprofit's website. Akyol, who joined the organization in 2019 as a seasonal employee, said the program was temporarily interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "but we are back in full swing for this year."

Steven Curtis, right, holds Blake Curtis, 3, while they inspect their net Sunday at Rock Bridge State Park. There were two sessions on Sunday, one at 3 p.m. and the other at 4:30 p.m.

Previously held only through the summer, this will be the first year the program will take place every month of 2022, Haid said.

Each month consists of four sessions, with the most popular events enrolling around 15 kids per session.

"We service at least 30 kids per month," Akyol said.

She also explained the goal of the program was to get younger kids exposed to nature and learn about different species, as well as teaching them about "trail etiquette."

"This means how to act in nature, how to respect the things around us when we go to a wild environment, because this is not just a neighborhood park, it's a state park," Akyol said.

Sven Wilson, left, 2, and Aidan Church, 2, roll up their shorts Sunday at Rock Bridge State Park. The children were given the opportunity to wade into the water in their search for vertebrates and invertebrates.
A water skimmer is kept in a tub Sunday at Rock Bridge State Park. Once the children found stream creatures, they put them in the tub for a closer investigation.

The activity started with a show and tell, where Haid displayed cards with images of the critters kids could encounter at the creek.

Kids learned how to use scientific tools, such as nets and buckets, to capture critters living at the bottom or top of the creek and identifying them using the help of a chart, while supervised by their parents and caretakers.

They also had the opportunity to release the critters in a bigger bucket provided by the teachers, where they could build an aquatic habitat with rocks and soil from the creek.

Hazel Estrapala, 2, right, holds up a magnifying class to Marika Estrapala Sunday at Rock Bridge State Park. Hazel Estrapala enjoyed sitting down in the water while she searched for stream creatures.

Haid said one of her priorities with each activity is to teach a science process skill, at times using tools that are accessible to parents and teaching the parents how to "harness their kid's curiosity and to say yes."

The program is a fun alternative to get parents who had children amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help their kid socialize and get exposed to nature. This is the case for Brighton, a naturally curious 2-year-old, encouraged by his mother, Ashley Smith.

"I didn't know how he would react to this and he loves it," she said.

In August, the program will host 'Bats Under the Bridge,' an activity that will bring kids and parents to explore the surroundings of Devil's Icebox Wild Cave. 

"There are always some bats in the cave. What we usually do is shine our flashlights and they will rarely fly out; for the most part they sleep or just look at us just like we are looking at them," Akyol said.

Brighton Smith looks up Sunday at Rock Bridge State Park. Children were given a net and a small container to catch creatures in.
Kalie McCullough carries Landon McCullough, 2, Sunday at Rock Bridge State Park. After searching for creatures, children went to a nearby picnic table for crafts, snacks and books.
