A Columbia Housing Authority plan to build low-income housing at the northeast corner of Garth Avenue and Sexton Road won the support of the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday night.
The housing authority hopes to build a mix of 24 apartments with two, three or four bedrooms in the development to be called Kinney Point. It has planned to develop the property since buying it in 2012.
The original plan was to build a two-story building with 40 apartments in it. On Thursday, it sought the commission's approval of the revised plan.
The property is currently green space that features a walking path.
Neighbors and some members of the commission lamented the potential loss of the green space. Commissioner Joy Rushing said she wished the plans included a playground for children who will live in the new apartments.
Columbia Housing Authority CEO Phil Steinhaus said he anticipated worries about the loss of green space but noted that city-owned property at the southwest corner of the intersection could potentially be developed as a park.
“We knew that some of the neighbors in the neighborhood were not going to be happy because the property has sat undeveloped since 2012 and since it had some benches and a trail we allowed the neighborhood to use it," Steinhaus said. "But it’s not a park; it was never intended to be a park.”
Steinhaus said the development is intended to help low-income Columbia residents find adequate housing. He said amenities such as a playground and gazebo could be added later but for now the authority is trying to keep the development as affordable as possible.
"If you guys want to see affordable housing preserved in our central city, then this is the type of project that has to be done," he said.
Connie Jesse, who lives near the proposed development, said she worried not only about the loss of the green space but also about traffic and flooding. She said the city has made some improvements to stormwater management in the area, but not enough to support the housing authority's plan.
She also said the development is too dense.
"They look like sardine apartments," she said of the plan. "This looks like you're just going to try and pack as many people in there as you can."
After a lengthy discussion, the commission recommended on a 7-0 vote that the Columbia City Council approve the plan. Commissioner Valerie Carroll recused herself.