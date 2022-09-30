Cat Armbrust first met Kirby on a chilly night when she saw him walking down the street. He was out of breath, had a rolling backpack in hand and a hospital bracelet attached to his wrist.
She stopped to check on him.
“I asked him where he was staying, and he said that he was sleeping on the porch of an abandoned house,” said Armbrust, a core member of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a group that serves the unhoused community. “I said, ‘Do you have blankets?’ and he said, ‘No, I had a blanket, and somebody found it and took it.’”
Kirby was an unhoused individual living on the streets of Columbia. He died Sept. 12 in the Wilkes neighborhood.
“Kirby couldn’t even walk 50 feet without getting winded,” said Stephanie Yoakum, another core member of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective. “He was supposed to be have been on oxygen, but there’s no way for an unhoused person to be on oxygen, so he was very out of breath all the time.”
He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema, Yoakum said. Additionally, he was on four different inhalers, which resulted in him having thrush, a fungus causing lesions on the mouth, lips and throat. He was only able to receive oxygen consistently at the hospital.
For the last three months of his life, Kirby spent time with Yoakum, who drove him to doctors’ appointments and helped him access resources.
Yoakum noted that Kirby’s oxygen levels rested in the low 80s for the last several weeks of his life. She says that normally levels are supposed to be in the high 90s.
“He spent his last months planning out where he could safely and easily walk 50 feet to just be,” Yoakum said.
During this time, Yoakum got to know Kirby a bit better. She learned some of his likes, dislikes and even one of his favorite sweet treats.
One time they had “a 20-minute conversation about favorite kinds of doughnuts and the doughnut shop in Columbia he used to go to when he was an older kid,” Yoakum said. “He was actually a pretty good storyteller about childhood stories and talking just about little joys.”
Kirby also frequented Turning Point, a space that allocates resources for the unhoused community during the day.
“Very soft spoken. Pretty patient. Pretty kind. Pretty honest,” Yoakum said. “When he was upset at the system, you know, he would let us know.”
Social Justice reporter, Fall 2022.
