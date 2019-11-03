Joey Parker has stepped down from his position as news anchor at ABC 17/KMIZ, he announced Saturday on Twitter.
"Thank you, MidMo, for a wonderful six years," Parker said in the tweet. "(I) will enjoy the holidays with no schedule and no ratings. I will travel, but I will also keep you posted on what's next."
Thank you, MidMo, for a wonderful six years. I have stepped down from #ABC17News and will enjoy the holidays with no schedule and no ratings. I will travel, but I will also keep you posted on what’s next. pic.twitter.com/xodZhcnjyY— Joey Parker (@JoeyABC17) November 2, 2019
Parker joined the news station in 2013. Before moving to Missouri, he was an evening anchor and news director for ABC and Fox affiliates in Utica, New York, according to his bio on the station's website.