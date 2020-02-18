Ashley Strohmier, evening news anchor at KMIZ/ABC in Columbia, signed to Fox News Channel as an overnight anchor and correspondent. She starts the job March 2.
According to an Instagram post, Strohmier's final day at KMIZ will be Feb. 26. She first interviewed for the job in June of last year.
Strohmier has anchored at KMIZ since 2013, reporting on state and local politics as well as crime. She earned a 2019 Missouri Broadcasters Association award for "Best News Anchor" in the Class III television division. She also won another MBA award in 2014 for investigating computer system issues at the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Strohmier was previously a host on sister channel KQFX/FOX in Columbia before reporting at KMIZ.
In 2010, Strohmier won the Miss Missouri pageant and was a top 10 finalist at Miss USA the same year.
Strohmier is from Jefferson City and graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.