Columbia City Manager John Glascock announced Wednesday night the selection of Sydney Olsen as the city's new public information officer . She will begin her duties March 22.
The position of public information officer is a new initiative within the city manager’s office that was created to select one individual to be the spokesperson for communications, according to a Wednesday news release.
The job, the release added, entails planning and implementing internal and external communications to keep the public, Columbia City Council, city administration and stakeholders connected, informed and engaged with activities, policies and events.
Olsen graduated from MU in December of 2018 and earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism. She currently is a weeknight reporter and weekend anchor for "ABC 17 News" on KMIZ and "ABC 17 News" at 9 p.m. on FOX 22, KQFX.
"I am impressed with Sydney's knowledge, experience and positive attitude. I believe she will positively impact the city’s communications with our community," Glascock said in the release. "She has extensive experience working in Columbia and the Mid-Missouri area, which provides her considerable knowledge in fast-paced communications utilized by the City of Columbia."
"I believe in the importance of providing relevant and timely information," Olsen said in the release, "that builds trust between residents and those who provide city services."
Olsen’s annual salary will be $81,332.