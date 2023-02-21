The Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry dinner Friday in observance of Lent.
The Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry dinner Friday in observance of Lent.
From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the organization will offer a seven-course meal of fried fish, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, cornbread, apple sauce and desert.
Meals cost $15 and are available via drive-thru at Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 2525 N. Stadium Blvd.
The Knights of Columbus will also hold another fish fry on March 24.
Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at ptf7q@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-639-5517
Public Life editor
573-884-5366
swaffords@missouri.edu