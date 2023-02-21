The Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry dinner Friday in observance of Lent.

From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the organization will offer a seven-course meal of fried fish, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, cornbread, apple sauce and desert.

