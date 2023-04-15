Knoth and Waterman sworn in as new City Council members

Nick Knoth speaks to meeting attendees after being sworn in to the City Council on Friday at City Hall in Columbia. “I promise to be present and accountable and respectful and honest in pushing for the progress that we all want to see,” Knoth said.
Mayor of Columbia Barbara Buffaloe, right, hands Pat Fowler a framed recognition certificate on Friday at City Hall in Columbia. Fowler is the outgoing Ward 1 councilperson, and she shared parting words at the meeting.
City manager De'Carlon Seewood, right, hands outgoing City Council member Matt Pitzer a commemorative gift on Friday at City Hall in Columbia. Pitzer was first elected in 2017, and he served on the council for six years.
Nick Knoth and Don Waterman were both sworn in as the new First and Fifth Ward council members, respectively, at Friday's special Columbia City Council meeting.
“It is a great honor and privilege to be sworn in today to serve the First Ward," Knoth said. "I promise to be present and accountable and respectful and honest in pushing for the progress that we all want to see and what we need so badly."
Knoth, regional manager for the Better Business Bureau, won with 67.1% of the votes in the April 4 municipal election.
Pat Fowler's name remained on the ballot after she ended her reelection campaign in February due to her stepmother's declining health. Fowler had served on the council since April 2020.
Waterman beat opponent Gregg Bush, a registered nurse, with 50.8% of the votes. The U.S. Navy veteran occupied Matt Pitzer's seat, who did not seek a third term.
The two new council members briefly addressed audience members following the oath of office.
“I am honored and humbled to become a member of this body, to serve the citizens of Columbia, citizens of the Fifth Ward," Waterman said. "I am humbled by the support of the citizens of the Fifth Ward. What we do here affects everyone in the city of Columbia.”
In her final remarks as First Ward councilperson, Fowler grew emotional as she reflected on her time served on the council, specifically as she touched on her friendship with the late Barbara Jefferson. Jefferson was a frequent attendee at City Council meetings and served as a member of the Housing and Community Development Commission.
"I think a lot about how much internal resilience and courage it took for Barbara to walk through those council doors and come to the microphone week after week, month after month, year after year," Fowler said, with Jefferson's family members sitting at the front of the room.
Fowler also acknowledged times in which she made the wrong decision as a council member, but noted that this was when she grew the most.
Both Fowler's and Pitzer's remarks ended with a standing ovation from those in attendance. The two were also presented with gifts from the city in recognition for their service.
George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most.
