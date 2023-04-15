 Skip to main content
Knoth and Waterman sworn in as new City Council members

Nick Knoth and Don Waterman were both sworn in as the new First and Fifth Ward council members, respectively, at Friday's special Columbia City Council meeting.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be sworn in today to serve the First Ward," Knoth said. "I promise to be present and accountable and respectful and honest in pushing for the progress that we all want to see and what we need so badly."

Nick Knoth speaks to meeting attendees after being sworn in to the City Council

Nick Knoth speaks to meeting attendees after being sworn in to the City Council on Friday at City Hall in Columbia. “I promise to be present and accountable and respectful and honest in pushing for the progress that we all want to see,” Knoth said.
Don Waterman is sworn in as the new Ward 5 councilperson

Don Waterman is sworn in as the new Ward 5 councilperson on Friday at City Hall in Columbia. Waterman received 1,908 votes or 50.8% of the vote in the election.
Mayor of Columbia Barbara Buffaloe, right, hands Pat Fowler a framed recognition certificate

Mayor of Columbia Barbara Buffaloe, right, hands Pat Fowler a framed recognition certificate on Friday at City Hall in Columbia. Fowler is the outgoing Ward 1 councilperson, and she shared parting words at the meeting.
City manager De'Carlon Seewood, right, hands outgoing City Council member Matt Pitzer a commemorative gift

City manager De'Carlon Seewood, right, hands outgoing City Council member Matt Pitzer a commemorative gift on Friday at City Hall in Columbia. Pitzer was first elected in 2017, and he served on the council for six years.

