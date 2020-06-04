KOMU 8 will air a 30-minute discussion among local law enforcement leaders, a community activist and a Columbia Public Schools diversity leader.
The wide-ranging conversation will air as a 30-minute special at 6:30 p.m. Friday and again at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on KOMU 8. The discussion is moderated by KOMU anchor Emily Spain.
Topics include police use of force tactics, perceptions between the police and the African-American community and how parents talk to their children about race.
The special features Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones, Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel, Jr., Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler and Annelle Whitt, who leads the Multicultural Achievement Program at Columbia Public Schools.