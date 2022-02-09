After two decades at the station, Megan Judy concluded her career as an anchor for KOMU 8 on Wednesday morning. The award-winning broadcast journalist was joined by her co-anchors and children for a bittersweet goodbye at the end of her final broadcast.
Judy worked at the station for 20 years and anchored for the past 17. She’s covered all manner of Columbia news and traveled across the country to tell those stories.
Judy announced her departure in January to join the Columbia-based company EquipmentShare, where she’ll serve as the new deputy director of public relations and communications.
“I hope my legacy is in the people I touch,” Judy said. “Whether it’s with students or viewers, I’ve tried to be very authentic and very real.”
Her departure was met by an outpouring of well-wishes from her colleagues, students and viewers. Almost all spoke of an extraordinarily motivated journalist and mentor.
“Her delivery of criticism or critique is so kind and positive that there’s very rarely been a student who didn’t grow and was able to plug into the guidance she was giving them,” co-anchor Angie Bailey said.
Meg is everything any person could hope to be: kind, smart as a whip, compassionate, supportive. @MeganEJudy, even when you didn’t know I was doubting myself, you went out of your way to make sure I knew I was good enough and belonged. “Thank you” will never be enough. ❤️ https://t.co/ZJz0E3jCxs— Kellie Stanfield (@KellieStanfield) February 9, 2022
Building relationships with budding journalists was at the heart of Judy’s love for KOMU. To her, working with young reporters kept her from becoming jaded. Their belief in the goodness of journalism always put optimism back into her work.
“I hope they take from me the importance of being authentic and not putting on a facade,” Judy said of the young journalists she’s mentored.
A ‘magical’ career
Judy’s career with KOMU started after transferring to MU from Truman State University. Broadcast was her first choice.
To Judy, it was the perfect mix of performance and storytelling.
“It was magical,” she said of the first time she walked onto the newsroom floor. “There’s so much energy and bustling, and everybody’s talking and decisions are being made so fast. I just loved the pace of it.”
She remembers even being ready to work mopping floors, as long as she got to be in a newsroom. Instead, she got to start as a desk attendant, answering phone calls while working her way through her broadcast classes.
After 20 years at KOMU, 17 of those anchoring the morning show, it’s time for a new adventure. It was always going to have to be the perfect opportunity to make me consider leaving my students and stepping away from journalism. pic.twitter.com/I67QBTKHXO— Megan Judy (@MeganEJudy) January 24, 2022
By the time she worked her way up to anchoring, her schedule had her consistently waking up at 2 a.m. and averaging four hours of sleep a night.
“I live and die by the 30-to-45-minute power nap,” Judy laughed. “I’m excited to not do nap-math anymore.”
What Judy said she will miss, however, is her viewers. As she begins her transition to working for EquipmentShare, she said she’d always remember the community she served.
“It’s been an honor to be welcomed into their home and to be allowed to share their morning with them,” Judy said.