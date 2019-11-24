Decked out in festive costumes and decorations, members of the Columbia community drove, marched, walked and pedaled along to the tune of holiday music Sunday afternoon to celebrate the season.
Local radio station KOPN 89.5 FMhosted the annual Central Missouri Holiday Parade at 3 p.m. Sunday. The parade traveled from the corner of College Avenue and Broadway moving west to the corner of Fifth Street and then turning south to finish at the corner of Fifth and Locust Streets.
KOPN took on organization of the parade in 2018, according the previous Missourian reporting. KOPN aimed to rebrand the event to be more inclusive of all cultures and holidays celebrated during the end of the year while honoring the traditions and cultures of years prior.
"Today’s parade celebrates all cultures and traditions, providing an afternoon event where attendees can come together in a spirit of love, fun, and learning about how others celebrate," the KOPN website stated.
Parade participants moved on foot and by way of trucks, floats, carts, vans and cars.
Seasonal music was in the air thanks to multiple high school marching bands, including those from Rock Bridge High School, Battle High School and Hickman High School. There were Santa hats, holiday sweaters, drums in wrapping paper and rifles taped with red stripes to look like candy canes.
Children were laughing and playing as they walked through the streets with Girl Scout troops, volunteer groups and other organizations.
Dale Elletson and Stephanie Elletson said they were excited to see the parade to watch for their granddaughter, Lucy Elletson, 8. Lucy Elletson walked as an elf with the cast of "Home for the Holidays." She will be performing in the play in December.
The two proud grandparents came with their son, Dane Elletson, Lucy's dad. Dale Elletson and Stephanie Elletson used to watch their sons in the parade when they were younger. This is the first year they have been back.
"Now we have a reason to go again," Stephanie Elletson said.
Dale Elletson said he was excited the weather was warmer than it had been in years prior.
Local services also joined in the parade. Daniel Boone Regional Library, the Columbia Police Department, the Columbia Fire Department, the Salvation Army, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, KOMU, MU Healthcare, USPS and MoX airport shuttles all made appearances.
Groups represented candidates for office included those for Caleb Rowden, Judy Baker and Kari Chesney.
Other community groups also walked sharing snacks, treats and smiles. Parade entries included the Ragtag Film Society, True/False Film Fest, the League of Women Voters, Mobility Worldwide, the Central Missouri Renaissance Festival, the Boone County Community Against Violence and local churches.
Rochara Knight walked in the parade as a Q Queen to support True/False Film Fest and RagTag Cinema.
Though she has been volunteering with the organization for six years, this was her first year in the parade. Knight said spent 30 minutes alone putting on her makeup for the event.
"I don’t know if there’s necessarily any rhyme or reason or actual need for a parade per se, but they’re just fun," Knight said. "The holiday time is a fun time to be with family and friends and celebrate and just enjoy ourselves and who doesn’t love that or need more of that? Why not have a parade?”