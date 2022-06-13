The interior of community radio station KOPN/89.5 FM is curated like a museum. Relics of its nearly 50-year history cover every surface and wall.
Within the station, neatly labeled piles of CDs are sorted by genre along tall, wooden shelves. Bright-yellow vintage mugs linger in glass cabinets in company with antique cream-colored KOPN pens. Crayon drawings and coloring book pages hang on walls, fitting like puzzle pieces between promotional posters and handmade KOPN signs.
From country western to folk contemporary, punk rock, blues and ragtime, you can find it all (or most of it) within the cramped walls of KOPN's downtown studio — only this week, one must navigate a maze of moving boxes to pass through the studio.
After 49 years of broadcasting from 915 E. Broadway, KOPN is moving across town to its own building at 401 Bernadette Drive, near Columbia Mall.
The nonprofit station relies on volunteers to manage its on-air content and host a diverse range of shows, including ones that feature country, Celtic, jazz, Grateful Dead, reggae and rockabilly music.
KOPN has rented its studio space in downtown since 1973, according to its website.
“We’ve been going through documents from, like the 1980s, and people were talking about wanting to find a place to buy then. So it’s been on the board for years and years,” Ally Lutz, office manager, said.
The downtown location presented several challenges for the KOPN crew.
“Our rent has just gone up every year here,” Lutz said.
Owning the building will allow the station the stability to grow and build equity, she said.
KOPN has also struggled with accessibility because volunteers and staff must enter through a staircase to get to the studio.
Joy Rushing, a KOPN board member and volunteer of 16 years, emphasized that accessibility is a major reason KOPN decided to move.
“It's not handicap-accessible, which has been a real issue for us. Because not only do we want members of the public to feel welcome and able to come in and look around, but we have volunteers that have mobility issues,” Rushing said.
The new station space has more room and a middle studio where live bands will be able to play with ease.
Although switching locations comes with many benefits for the station, the goodbye is bittersweet. KOPN has existed in its second-floor space in the heart of the city since its first broadcast, according to its website.
"It's sad. There's a lot of people who, you know, have been involved in this beginning since the 1970s," Lutz said. "And I really love the character in these old buildings and the high ceilings, and it is really great to be part of downtown."