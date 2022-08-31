Several city offices and services across Columbia will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

According to a news release from the city, public transit will not be operating and parking enforcement will be suspended. The city of Columbia offices will be closed, as will administrative offices for Columbia police and the Columbia Fire Department.

