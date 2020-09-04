Labor Day is set to close Columbia city offices Monday, according to a city news release.
The City Council meeting, which normally meets the first Monday of each month, will be moved to Tuesday in observance of the holiday.
Labor Day also brings closures to many other businesses as well as banks and Boone County offices.
In two separate emails, the city outlined a number of changes tied to the holiday.
Residents should be aware the Go COMO bus service will not be in operation nor will parking meter regulations be enforced in observance of the holiday.
Changes to residential curbside waste pickup will be affected. Rather than Monday collection, pickup will be delayed by one day for the duration of the week.
Summer hours for residential pickup will end Tuesday. The city is asking residents to place their items for collection at the curb by 7 a.m. The landfill will also be closed for the holiday.
Residents are encouraged to download the COMO Recycle and Trash app for reminders and notifications or call 573-874-2489 with questions.
Columbia Parks and Recreation's Activity and Recreation Center will operate under limited hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with regular little swimmer hour from 11 a.m. to noon and recreational swim will operate from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center will close for the seasonafter Labor Day. The final water event will be the yearly Pooch Plunge on Tuesday with a registration fee of $5 per dog with a 50 dog limit for two different sessions.
All outdoor spray grounds at Douglass , Stephens Lake and Flat Branch parks will be closed on Labor Day, according to the release.
Although administrative duties for both police and fire departments will be closed, all emergency operations will still be in effect.
For emergencies regarding Water & Light, Sewer and Stormwater please visit CoMo.gov/utilities for specific phone numbers related to each emergency.