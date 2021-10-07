Dawn Zeterberg isn’t on the market for a job, and she isn’t seeking employees either.
Instead, she attended the Columbia Job Center’s health care hiring event Wednesday to help recruit prospects for Advantage Home Health Care.
Since 1980, Advantage Home Health Care has provided clients with aides that help them around the house. Zeterberg, a long-time client of Advantage Home, previously benefitted from the help of aides in her day-to-day life. Due to staff shortages at Advantage Home, her routine looks a little different these days.
“It’s been hard. Right now, I need my friends and neighbors to help me because I don’t have my aide,” Zeterberg said.
According to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Missouri’s unemployment rate has been below the national rate for every month since February 2020. That has contributed to the health care community facing employee shortages that plague day-to-day operations.
Bonnie York, who represented Advantage Home at the job fair, knows this all too well. She said that while many clients only need help for an hour each day, there just aren’t enough people to help.
To compensate, employees have been working more than the usual amount of shifts.
“When you’re short staffed, you know, we provide as much help as we can,” York said. “However, it gets stressful when you don’t have enough help and you can’t be with every client because you’re only one person.”
York and Zeterberg have had a client-caretaker relationship for eight years and consider each other family who mutually help each other. This manifests itself in Zeterberg’s role in helping York study for her degree.
“When I was first with her years ago, I was going through my associate degree, and I was all tired, and she looked at me and said ‘What are you doing? What’s wrong?’ And I told her, and she said ‘Why didn’t you tell me? Why didn’t you just bring the books,’” York said.
York’s oldest son also provides care for Zeterberg.
Now that there’s a lack of job seekers, the odds of relationships like York and Zeterberg’s forming are lower.
Employers like JMS Senior Living resorted to using agencies to hire people. While agency employees are trained and well-equipped for the job, Marketing Development Director Rachel Patterson said she knows it’s best for residents to have aides hired by the company itself.
“They know your residents and they learn their needs. With agency (workers), they know how to do their job.They don’t get that personal attachment with our residents,” she said.
“When we don’t have people who are actually our staff, the residents miss out on that ‘extra.’ It’s that extra level of love,” Patterson said.
Patterson started as a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked her way up to an administrator position. JMS continues to offer this path to employees today.
“There’s always (job) opportunities that we like to share with other people,” said Patterson.
Potential employee Khija Roberts came to the fair seeking such opportunities.
“I’m here to further an opportunity to see the different paths I can take and different interests I could take,” Roberts said.
Roberts said she benefitted from the event by building connections with potential employers and making first impressions.
“A person that stuck out to me is a woman who was very nice and friendly, which (are) traits I look for in an employer,” Roberts said.
Cornerstones of Care, Fulton State Hospital, Jefferson City Medical Group, Lutheran Senior Services, Marcis & Associates, Missouri Veterans Home, Sinclair Research Center, UCP Heartland and University of Missouri Health Care were all present at the job fair.