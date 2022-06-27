Lakeside Ashland, an entertainment complex in Ashland, has pushed back its planned opening date to Sept. 2, according to owner Nic Parks.
The delay means that those living in mid-Missouri will be able to watch movies on the massive video screen outside as well as enjoy the nearby zipline and playground, which Parks said are expected to be completed in time for the rescheduled opening.
The large video screen was recently installed as construction continues to get the amphitheater ready. The video screen is visible on the west side of U.S. 63 just south of the exit for the Columbia Regional Airport at Route H and Log Providence Road.
Parks said the facility’s capacity will accommodate 600 people enjoying the experience from the sod in front of the screen, and a parking lot on site will hold 200 cars.
Last month, Parks told the Missourian that he was hoping for a July 4 soft opening. Parks said supply chain issues have affected getting restaurant equipment and building materials to the site.
A preliminary site design posted to Lakeside Ashland’s Facebook page shows the final vision for the entertainment complex, which it says will be the “ultimate eat, play and stay destination.” Along with the movie experience, future plans show that a hotel, restaurant, miniature golf course and recreation area are in the plans for the property.
Parks announced plans for the facility last summer and was met with enthusiasm from city officials and residents in Ashland, where it is located. However, county residents living adjacent to the venue filed suit to try to block the development.
A major concern for them has been the amount of traffic that will be generated by those going to the site along Log Providence Road, which is the only road for residents in that area to access U.S. 63. Parks has built an additional lane for traffic turning into his facility.
When the facility was approved by the Ashland Board of Aldermen last fall, it was told plans are to hold concerts on Saturday nights from May to September and outdoor movies on Friday nights.
When the Ashland Planning and Zoning Commission approved the conditional permit for the project, a provision was added that entertainment end at 10 p.m. weekdays and midnight on weekends.