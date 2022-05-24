The developer of Lakeside Ashland hopes for a soft opening for Fourth of July weekend despite continuing concerns from Boone County neighbors to the development.
The main concern for the neighbors is the projected traffic from those going to the outside entertainment venue once it opens.
Both the residents and entertainment park share two-lane Log Providence Road. Since the project was announced, residents have raised concerns that they would be blocked from leaving the neighborhood because of heavy traffic during events.
Developer Nic Parks, who owns Silverball and other local businesses, said he addressed these concerns by adding a turning lane and a second access road into the venue location. He said that his hope is that the outdoor screen will be finished and operable in time for the July 4 weekend.
Neighbor Lucie Hess checks with the Missouri Department of Transportation frequently and has not seen Parks apply for a permit to put in the turning lane.
Fellow neighbor Ed Musterman doubts whether this turning lane will help with traffic.
“We’re waiting to see if they put the left-turn lane in like they said and if that will be adequate to handle the traffic,” Musterman said.
Neighbors were not informed in advance about the plans for the development, and Hess said she feels that the city discounted their concerns.
“Every time there was a meeting, they would kind of nod their heads and look kind of glazed over and not really pay attention to what we're talking about and then vote for it,” Hess said.
According to Hess, the city has not been transparent about changing certain rules about the development, one rule being the hours of operation.
“We thought that they had agreed (to having the concerts) from this time to this time, only so many months of the year, and then the next thing we know, we go to another meeting, and it’s all been changed,” Hess said.
“There's not been any communication with Mr. Parks, with the neighborhood,” Hess said. “He (has) not offered any meetings; not met with us.”
Neighbors filed a lawsuit out of frustration but once Ashland officials approved the development and revised some city codes, effective legal opposition ended.
Parks responded that he did not think anyone would be in opposition to this development but said he has always been available to talk.
“When we announced it with the mayor on Facebook Live, a lot of neighbors were tuning in and commenting and messaging; I answered every single message,” Parks said. “If I didn't do it on air during the Facebook Live, I actually typed answers to them as they were typing comments in the questions."
Parks said if he were to announce the development again, he would have approached the neighbors upfront with his plans first, even though he said it would not have changed anything.
“I don't think in this case, it would have done any good,” Parks said. “But at least they couldn't say that I didn't approach them.”
Hess and others living nearby express concern over the entertainment center’s potential to create both noise and light pollution.
“I noticed as I’m driving down (U.S. Route 63) I can see the tower they put up ... so my concern is at night, how much are those lights going to blind drivers that are not prepared?” Hess said.
Ashland City Administrator Kyle Michel said the city took some steps to alleviate the neighbors’ concerns, but ultimately the opponents do not have a say in the city’s decisions because they live outside the city limits.
“If you're not a resident of Ashland, then technically your opinion doesn't really carry a whole lot of weight when it comes to influencing the decision making process of the Board of Aldermen,” Michel said.
Michel said he believes Lakeside Ashland will not only be a great place for families, but also a catalyst for future commercial development.
“We see this as being a great resource ... for the people that are (looking) to move here or from outside the community,” Michel said. “We see this as a way for other commercial development to occur.”
Ashland resident and business owner Amy Knight believes Lakeside Ashland will be beneficial for the community and her children.
“I think it's great for the development of our community,” Knight said. “It will bring a lot of entertainment and fun things to do here in town versus having to leave.”
Hess said she supports development in Ashland but wishes it would occur in the industrial park area near the Columbia airport, farther from her residence.
“I would prefer all the commercial and industrial businesses be over there (in the industrial park) because that's not going to be as disruptive as to the neighborhood here,” Hess said.
Michel said that even though these rural residents want to live in the country, they’re “at an interchange right next to a major regional airport and a 1,000-acre industrial park across the street, so this type of investment is bound to occur.”
Increased tax benefits and more commercial development are some benefits Parks believes Lakeside Ashland will have on the city.
“The Lakeside developments are going to have a major positive tax benefit; we’re going to be beautifying that area in general and doing road improvements,” Parks said.
Neighbors will have to wait until July 4th and this fall to see if their concerns have been addressed.
Contributing: Tommy Carrico, Izabelle Cool, Gabby Nelson and Dia Gibbs