Lakota Coffee Company's downtown shop was broken into at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to a store manager.

A computer was damaged but there were no injuries. A police investigation is ongoing.

The person broke the store's glass window, came into the shop, destroyed some chairs and tried to steal a computer and food and drinks, including bananas, apples, soda, juice and tea, according to shop Manager Andrew DuCharme, who said a security camera captured the event. Ducharme said the computer was damaged when the person threw it into a trash bag and tried to carry it away.

"[They weren't] smart enough to make [themselves] a sandwich or something and take that," he said.

The person spent about 15 minutes in the shop, Ducharme said. Police arrived about 10 minutes after the shop's alarm activated. 

Columbia police "responded to a commercial burglary alarm" at about 1:25 a.m., according to Jeffery Pitts, police public information officer. Police could provide no further details, as the case is ongoing.

Lakota is still open with carryout services, Ducharme said.

