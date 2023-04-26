Plans for two equipment storage buildings and a service bay for refuse collection trucks will be the subject of a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Conference Room 1C of the Daniel Boone City Building.
The city's Solid Waste Utility will host the meeting to give residents details about the buildings.
The first project includes two metal prefabricated buildings that will be enclosed on three sides and have concrete floors. One will house up to 12 refuse collection trucks, while the other will house up to eight.
The second project will include a service bay and an automated truck wash bay.
Those who attend the meeting will have the opportunity to review preliminary plans, ask questions, make comments and complete a public comment form.
Public comments will also be accepted online at BeHeard.CoMo.gov through May 16.