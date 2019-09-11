Columbia police found materials in the city landfill that date to around the time Megan Shultz disappeared in 2006, after beginning an exploratory dig Monday, according to a press release Wednesday afternoon.
The police and Solid Waste Utility began the search of the area with the goal of finding things like newspapers, dated items and expiration dates on packages that would show which areas of the landfill would have been in use around the time Shultz went missing.
Now, crews will "determine the feasibility of doing a larger-scale excavation to actually search for evidence," said David Sorrell, assistant director of utilities, in a press conference Friday afternoon, according to previous Missourian reporting.
"There is a need for additional exploration in the 14-acre area for any clues that will help us more accurately define the correct area or areas which may warrant further investigation," said Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter in a press release Wednesday afternoon. "We are very thankful for not only the assistance that we have been receiving from the staff of the Solid Waste Utility but the incredible support from Megan's family."
Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.