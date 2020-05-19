Both lanes of traffic on Sinclair Road between Nifong Boulevard and Southampton Drive will close due to sidewalk construction next week.

Emery Sapp & Sons, the contractor for the city of Columbia, began preliminary work on the Sinclair Road sidewalk project Tuesday morning, according to a city news release.

The project will build 2,600 feet of concrete sidewalk on the east side of Sinclair Road from Nifong Boulevard to Southampton Drive. Work is scheduled to begin May 26 and last until July 27, coinciding with the construction of the roundabout on Nifong Boulevard at Sinclair Road.

Traffic requiring access to the school may come in from the south end. Motorists, pedestrians and non-motorized transportation users should use alternative routes during this closure, the release said.

The project is part of the Public Works Capital Improvement Program project. The estimated cost for the project, contributed by the Columbia Public School District, is $300,000, the release said.

  • General Assignments, summer 2020 Studying data journalism Reach me at xsm82@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

