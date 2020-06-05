Eastbound Interstate 70 will be restricted to one lane Monday and Tuesday nights across the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.
The closure is required for urgent pavement repairs, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. Work will begin at 7 p.m. both nights and last until 6 a.m.
Westbound lanes of I-70 will remain open with a speed limit of 60 mph around the work zone, according to the news release. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes, such as U.S. Route 40, as some traffic congestion and delays are possible.
The work is weather permitting with possible delays.