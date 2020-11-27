Pavement repairs will require Interstate 70 lanes in Columbia to be closed next week.
Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close one eastbound lane of I-70 overnight Monday through Wednesday between Stadium Boulevard and Range Line Street.
One westbound lane will be closed Thursday night between Range Line Street and the Garth Avenue overpass.
All lane closures will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Message boards will be in place to warn motorists in advance of the closure. Drivers are advised to slow down through all work zones and obey any traffic signs.
The work is weather permitting and could be delayed.
For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.