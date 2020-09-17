The construction of the new Route D overpass bridge will cause individual lane closures on I-70 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation Central Missouri District.
The construction is scheduled to install guardrail and remove temporary concrete barriers in the median and shoulders of the interstate, weather permitting.
Drivers are urged to exercise caution while in the area. They can expect message board alerts in the closure area.
The Route D bridge replacement is scheduled to be completed this fall as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state, according to the news release.
Visit modot.org/RouteDOverI70 or call 1-888-275-6636 for more information.