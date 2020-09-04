Single lanes of I-70 will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation Central Missouri District.

Weather permitting, closures will begin near the Route D bridge replacement in Callaway County with both eastbound and westbound driving lanes and move into passing lanes of both directions as work develops.

Motorists can expect signs giving them a warning of the lane closures ahead.

The bridge replacement is expected to finish this fall. The new Route D bridge is a part of Gov. Mike Parson's Focus on Bridges program,  that's dedicated to repairing or replacing 250 bridges statewide. 

Visit modot.org/RouteDOverI70 or call 1-888-275-6636 for updates and more information.

  Community Reporter, Fall 2020 Studying Magazine Journalism.

  As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters.

