Single lanes of I-70 will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation Central Missouri District.
Weather permitting, closures will begin near the Route D bridge replacement in Callaway County with both eastbound and westbound driving lanes and move into passing lanes of both directions as work develops.
Motorists can expect signs giving them a warning of the lane closures ahead.
The bridge replacement is expected to finish this fall. The new Route D bridge is a part of Gov. Mike Parson's Focus on Bridges program, that's dedicated to repairing or replacing 250 bridges statewide.
Visit modot.org/RouteDOverI70 or call 1-888-275-6636 for updates and more information.